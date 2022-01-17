Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - Source

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares will travel to the United States for a two-day visit on Monday, during which he will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spanish diplomatic sources told Sputnik

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares will travel to the United States for a two-day visit on Monday, during which he will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spanish diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

Albares will stay in the US until Wednesday.

The date of his meeting with Blinken has not been confirmed yet, the sources said.

The diplomats will discuss the Spanish-US relations and preparations for NATO's Madrid summit in June, as well as the alliance's relations with Russia, the sources said.