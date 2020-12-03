Spanish Foreign Minister Urges NATO to Engage in Dialogue With Russia on Common Interests

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Despite fundamental disagreements with Russia, NATO should conduct a dialogue with Moscow where it is possible, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said during talks between the alliance's top diplomats.

"Despite the fact that Russia's position on certain issues is a constant challenge for alliance members and their allies, relations with Russia should remain within the framework of a bilateral approach, the Spanish Foreign Ministry quoted the essence of Laya's speech.

"Dialogue is the best option in those areas where there are common interests," she said.