UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Amid Ongoing Protests

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Spanish Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Amid Ongoing Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Spanish Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian Ambassador Hassan Ghashghavi to express protest over suppression of demonstrations in Iran, the Europa Press news agency reported on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry published a press statement expressing condemnation of "violence against demonstrators" and calling on Tehran to respect and secure the tights of Iranian nationals.

"The Government of Spain expresses its strong condemnation of the violence perpetrated against peaceful demonstrators in different parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and demands that the country's authorities respect and fully guarantee the right of all citizens to express themselves and demonstrate freely and peacefully," the statement read.

Mass riots started in Iran last week after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during the demonstrations.

Amini was stopped by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack. Government supporters have also staged counter-protests over the unrest.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Riots Police Iran Condemnation Died Tehran Spain September All Government

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

1 hour ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.