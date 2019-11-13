Spanish-French Highway Reopens After Days of Pro-Independence Catalan Blockade - Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Road traffic between Spain and France through a Catalan highway resumed late on Tuesday after pro-independence protesters were repelled.

AP-7 and N-II open to traffic in both directions of the route around Jonquera, the Catalan police, Los Mossos, tweeted.

A transit authority with the Catalan Interior Ministry announced shortly afterwards that both lanes of AP-7 had been shut again near the village of Sant Gregori in the province of Girona.

Los Mossos asked travelers to check the status of AP-7 with road authorities before traveling.

Hundreds of Catalan separatists blocked AP-7 both sides of the border on Monday morning, causing trucks to make lines and block bypass roads. French police pushed protesters across the border, and they went on to block N-II.

Tensions have been high in the well-off northeastern region of Spain since the top court in Madrid convicted nine former Catalan leaders last month of sedition for their role in the 2017 independence referendum.