Spanish, French Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Gang - Civil Guard
Spanish and French police arrested 26 suspects on Thursday as a result of a year-long investigation into a cross-border drug trafficking scheme, the Spanish Civil Guard said on Thursday
"The joint operation led to the arrest of 26 people," the statement read.
Operation Darkness tracked a group that smuggled huge quantities of hashish � a cannabis-based hallucinogenic drug � from Malaga to Paris and Marseilles.
Investigators found that the group, whose bosses lived in France, wanted to snatch drugs from a rival gang and blame the theft on the guard whom they intended to kill.
The suspects have been charged with participating in a criminal organization, drug trafficking, auto theft and forgery. A total of 12 Pounds of hashish, $832,000 in cash and five luxury cars were seized.