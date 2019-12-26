UrduPoint.com
Spanish, French Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Gang - Civil Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

Spanish, French Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Gang - Civil Guard

Spanish and French police arrested 26 suspects on Thursday as a result of a year-long investigation into a cross-border drug trafficking scheme, the Spanish Civil Guard said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Spanish and French police arrested 26 suspects on Thursday as a result of a year-long investigation into a cross-border drug trafficking scheme, the Spanish Civil Guard said on Thursday.

"The joint operation led to the arrest of 26 people," the statement read.

Operation Darkness tracked a group that smuggled huge quantities of hashish � a cannabis-based hallucinogenic drug � from Malaga to Paris and Marseilles.

Investigators found that the group, whose bosses lived in France, wanted to snatch drugs from a rival gang and blame the theft on the guard whom they intended to kill.

The suspects have been charged with participating in a criminal organization, drug trafficking, auto theft and forgery. A total of 12 Pounds of hashish, $832,000 in cash and five luxury cars were seized.

