Spanish Galicia to Cull 3,100 Minks Due to COVID-19 Outbreak on Farm - Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Some 3,100 minks on a farm in Spanish autonomous community of Galicia will be culled following a COVID-19 outbreak, the regional government said.

The outbreak on the mink farm in Coruna was reported to the Spanish ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food on Thursday.

"According to the current [COVID-19] surveillance protocols on mink farms in Spain, the existence of SARS-COV-2 viral circulation on this farm was confirmed following the laboratory analysis... In the coming days, in accordance with the current legislation and view to maintain public health, all the animals on the farm will be culled, there are 3,100 animals in total (2,500 females and 600 males)," the statement from the regional government said.

In July 2020, the first coronavirus outbreak on a mink farm was detected in Spanish Aragon. About 87 percent of the animals were tested positive, forcing the regional authorities to kill more than 90,000 minks as a preventive measure.

Since the summer, millions of mink have been culled in the Netherlands at farms in which COVID-19 was detected. Similarly, large outbreaks were detected at mink farms in Denmark.