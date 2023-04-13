UrduPoint.com

Spanish Giant Ferrovial Approves Move To Netherlands

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Spanish giant Ferrovial approves move to Netherlands

Ferrovial shareholders approved Thursday a plan to move the Spanish construction giant's headquarters to the Netherlands despite objections from Spain's leftist government

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Ferrovial shareholders approved Thursday a plan to move the Spanish construction giant's headquarters to the Netherlands despite objections from Spain's leftist government.

The firm, which manages London's Heathrow airport and has road projects in the United States, argues the move will give it access to cheaper credit and boost its appeal to equity investors ahead of a planned US stock listing.

But Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government, which is facing a year-end general election, accuses Ferrovial of seeking to pay less tax, a charge it rejects.

Under a plan first unveiled in February, the firm will change its domicile through a so-called reverse merger, with the group's Dutch subsidiary absorbing the Spanish holding company.

"It is approved," the company's chairman and biggest shareholder, Rafael del Pino, said after the proposal was put to a vote at an annual general shareholders' meeting.

The government has been fiercely critical of the move, accusing Ferrovial and its billionaire chairman of disloyalty.

It has noted that the awarding of public contracts to the company, founded by Del Pino's father in 1952, helped it become one of Spain's biggest.

And it accuses Ferrovial of trying to benefit from lower Dutch taxes on corporate income and dividends.

