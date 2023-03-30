Spanish Government Abolishes 2 Tax Privileges of Catholic Church

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Spanish government has abolished two tax privileges of the Catholic Church, making tax rules for it equivalent to those applied to all non-commercial organizations in the country, the Spanish Episcopal Conference said on Wednesday.

"With the endorsement of the Holy See, the Spanish government and the Spanish Episcopal Conference have reached an agreement, under which all privileges arising from the (previous) deals and relating to the tax on special donations and the tax on constructions, installations and works (ICIO), are abolished," the institution said in a statement.

The new rules, which have gone into effect on Wednesday, affected a total of 70 dioceses, almost 23,000 parishes, orders and congregations.

At the same time, the church will still be exempt from taxes on property, inheritance, gift or property transfer, as well as donations under the deal signed between the government and the Holy See in 1979.