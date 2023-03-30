UrduPoint.com

Spanish Government Abolishes 2 Tax Privileges Of Catholic Church

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Spanish Government Abolishes 2 Tax Privileges of Catholic Church

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Spanish government has abolished two tax privileges of the Catholic Church, making tax rules for it equivalent to those applied to all non-commercial organizations in the country, the Spanish Episcopal Conference said on Wednesday.

"With the endorsement of the Holy See, the Spanish government and the Spanish Episcopal Conference have reached an agreement, under which all privileges arising from the (previous) deals and relating to the tax on special donations and the tax on constructions, installations and works (ICIO), are abolished," the institution said in a statement.

The new rules, which have gone into effect on Wednesday, affected a total of 70 dioceses, almost 23,000 parishes, orders and congregations.

At the same time, the church will still be exempt from taxes on property, inheritance, gift or property transfer, as well as donations under the deal signed between the government and the Holy See in 1979.

Related Topics

Same Church All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on h ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pre ..

10 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies ..

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukrai ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 ..

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State D ..

2 hours ago
 Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due ..

Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Va ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.