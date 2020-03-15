Spanish Government Announces Partial Lockdown for 15 Days Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Spanish government is set to impose a partial lockdown in the country for 15 days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

"A state of high alert will last 15 days, it can be extended with the permission of Congress.

The competent authority will be the Government of Spain," Sanchez said.

The prime minister said that bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other entertainment places would be shut down during the emergency period.

"During the state of high alert, people will be able to move around the streets only to purchase food, pharmaceuticals and essentials," Sanchez said.