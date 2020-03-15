UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Government Announces Partial Lockdown For 15 Days Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Spanish Government Announces Partial Lockdown for 15 Days Over Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Spanish government is set to impose a partial lockdown in the country for 15 days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

"A state of high alert will last 15 days, it can be extended with the permission of Congress.

The competent authority will be the Government of Spain," Sanchez said.

The prime minister said that bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other entertainment places would be shut down during the emergency period.

"During the state of high alert, people will be able to move around the streets only to purchase food, pharmaceuticals and essentials," Sanchez said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Spain Congress Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

1 minute ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

1 hour ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

2 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

2 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.