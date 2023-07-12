Open Menu

Spanish Government Approves Record Public Employment Offer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Spanish Government Approves Record Public Employment Offer

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Spanish government said on Tuesday that it approved the largest public employment proposal in the country's history, with almost 40,000 positions to be opened.

"The government approves the largest public employment offer in history, with 39,574 jobs, an increase of 15.8% over 2022," the government said in a statement.

Spanish citizens will be able to obtain positions in the General State Administration, the Justice Department, the National Police, the Civil Guard and the armed forces, the statement read. This year's proposal is "structured with the ultimate goal of achieving adequate personnel support of public services," the government said in the statement.

The government noted that the initiative is aimed at protecting the rights of the social majority, strengthening the workforce weakened by years of cuts, obtaining adequate human and material resources, and strengthening the state.

Spain remains one of the countries with the highest number of unemployed people in the European Union. The unemployment rate reached 13.26% in the first quarter of 2023, with the youth being the most affected.

