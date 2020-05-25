UrduPoint.com
Spanish Government Cancels 14-Day Quarantine For Foreign Tourists Starting July 1

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Spanish Government Cancels 14-Day Quarantine for Foreign Tourists Starting July 1

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Starting July 1, foreign tourists arriving in Spain will no longer be obligated to enter a 14-day quarantine, the Spanish cabinet said on Monday.

This decision was made at a ministerial meeting earlier in the day, the cabinet added.

On May 12, the Spanish Health Ministry announced that everyone arriving in Spain from abroad should isolate for 14 days in connection with the global coronavirus pandemic. Spain's borders are currently closed for tourists, with significant restrictions on air travel. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has recently announced that the country is ready to start receiving foreign tourists already in July.

