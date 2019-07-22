UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Government Expresses Condolences For IAEA Director General Amano's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Spanish Government Expresses Condolences for IAEA Director General Amano's Death

The Spanish government on Monday has expressed its condolences in the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano to his relatives, the organization and his homeland, Japan

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Spanish government on Monday has expressed its condolences in the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano to his relatives, the organization and his homeland, Japan.

Earlier on Monday, the IAEA Secretariat said in a statement that Amano had passed away at the age of 72. Amano was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

"The Spanish government expresses its deep sorrow over the death of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and conveys its most sincere condolences to his family, the entire organization, and the government and people of Japan, the country of origin of the director general," the ministry said in a statement.

During his tenure, Amano worked on such issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem.

Related Topics

Accident Nuclear Fukushima Japan Family Government

Recent Stories

Chairman PAEC condoles death of DG IAEA

21 seconds ago

Diabetic women at greater risk of heart failure th ..

23 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Estonian Prof ..

25 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan directs successful ..

26 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Election ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy, Wapda advance in 28th National Chal ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.