Spanish Government Pardons Nine Catalan Politicians Convicted For Referendum - Sanchez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Spanish Government Pardons Nine Catalan Politicians Convicted for Referendum - Sanchez

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Spanish government pardoned nine Catalan politicians convicted in connection with the independence referendum, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the council of ministers made a decision to pardon nine people sentenced by the court in the 'process' case [Calatan independence supporters] who remain in prison," Sanchez said in his address to the nation, broadcast by 24 Horas.

The pardon can be canceled if they commit any crime during the probation period, the prime minister warned.

The pardon decree now must be signed by Spanish King Felipe VI.

More Stories From World

