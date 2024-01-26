Open Menu

Spanish Government Welcomes UN Court Gaza Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Spain, one of the most critical voices in Europe of Israel's offensive, welcomed a ruling by the United Nations' top court on Friday that Israel should act to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

"We welcome the decision of the International Court of Justice and ask the parties to apply the provisional measures it has decreed," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on social network X, the former Twitter.

"We will continue to advocate for peace and an end to war, the release of hostages, access to humanitarian aid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, so that both nations coexist in peace and security," he added.

