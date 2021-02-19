Spanish government 'will oppose all forms of violence': PM

The Spanish government "will oppose all forms of violence", Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday following the third night of violent protests over the jailing of a rapper for controversial tweets

"Democracy never, ever justifies violence," he said in his first public condemnation of the unrest which has been applauded by his junior coalition partners, hard-left party Podemos.