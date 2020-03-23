All hotel buildings in Spain will be transferred under control of the national health system as part of government measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All hotel buildings in Spain will be transferred under control of the national health system as part of government measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

Last week, the Spanish government ordered the closure of all hotels in the country.

"We will issue an additional instruction ... allowing the health authorities of the autonomous communities to use the hotels, if they deem it necessary, for accommodating medical personnel or for medical purposes for consultations or hospitalization.

Hotels will be at the disposal of the National Health System," he said at a press conference.

Illa added that the authorities were expected to receive an additional one million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 -- currently about 15,000-20,000 people are being tested for the virus in Spain every day.

Spain, with its 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths, is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy.