UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Gov't Allows Health Care System To Use Hotels Across Country For Medical Purposes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Spanish Gov't Allows Health Care System to Use Hotels Across Country for Medical Purposes

All hotel buildings in Spain will be transferred under control of the national health system as part of government measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All hotel buildings in Spain will be transferred under control of the national health system as part of government measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

Last week, the Spanish government ordered the closure of all hotels in the country.

"We will issue an additional instruction ... allowing the health authorities of the autonomous communities to use the hotels, if they deem it necessary, for accommodating medical personnel or for medical purposes for consultations or hospitalization.

Hotels will be at the disposal of the National Health System," he said at a press conference.

Illa added that the authorities were expected to receive an additional one million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 -- currently about 15,000-20,000 people are being tested for the virus in Spain every day.

Spain, with its 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths, is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy.

Related Topics

Europe Hotel Salvador Spain Italy All Government Million

Recent Stories

Police Release 24 Prisoners in Central Afghanistan ..

17 seconds ago

WHO Chief to Call on G20 Leaders to Produce More P ..

19 seconds ago

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Acquitted o ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Response Fund Raises Over $70Mln in 10 Da ..

5 minutes ago

IMF Expects COVID-19 to Cause Global Recession in ..

5 minutes ago

Ducab&#039;s profits up 5% in 2019

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.