MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Spanish government has authorized the manufacture of at least 348 Wheeled Tank Combat Vehicle (VCR) as the country aims to boost its defenses, Spanish government spokeswoman and education Minister Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

"The point is to finally renew the fleet of combat vehicles, the current BMR [wheeled armored personnel carrier]," Celaa said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

She recalled that "the vulnerability of the BMR was demonstrated during a terrorist attack in Lebanon" back in 2007, in which six Spanish soldiers were killed.

Defense manufacturer Santa Barbara Sistemas will be the main contractor. Also defense systems companies Indra and SAPA will be involved in the production.

"The development of the program will strengthen the Spanish industrial base by producing a national product," she said.

The production of the new fleet will also generate more than 1,600 jobs, the minister added.