UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Gov't Authorizes Manufacture Of Some 350 New Combat Vehicles - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:52 PM

Spanish Gov't Authorizes Manufacture of Some 350 New Combat Vehicles - Minister

The Spanish government has authorized the manufacture of at least 348 Wheeled Tank Combat Vehicle (VCR) as the country aims to boost its defenses, Spanish government spokeswoman and Education Minister Isabel Celaa said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Spanish government has authorized the manufacture of at least 348 Wheeled Tank Combat Vehicle (VCR) as the country aims to boost its defenses, Spanish government spokeswoman and education Minister Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

"The point is to finally renew the fleet of combat vehicles, the current BMR [wheeled armored personnel carrier]," Celaa said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

She recalled that "the vulnerability of the BMR was demonstrated during a terrorist attack in Lebanon" back in 2007, in which six Spanish soldiers were killed.

Defense manufacturer Santa Barbara Sistemas will be the main contractor. Also defense systems companies Indra and SAPA will be involved in the production.

"The development of the program will strengthen the Spanish industrial base by producing a national product," she said.

The production of the new fleet will also generate more than 1,600 jobs, the minister added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Education Vehicles Vehicle Santa Barbara Lebanon Tank Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist death ..

8 seconds ago

Talks on post-war Syria constitution to 'continue' ..

10 seconds ago

Thai Police Arrest 9 for Selling Laughing Gas in B ..

13 seconds ago

Explosion, Gunfire Hit Upscale Hotel in Southern S ..

16 seconds ago

US Warns Citizens to Avoid Anti-NATO Protests Set ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges US Not to 'Play Wit ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.