MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Spanish Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero on Tuesday called on lawmakers to support the prolongation of the emergency powers behind the country's coronavirus lockdown until June 7.

"Without a decree on the high alert regime it is not possible to restrict the movement [within the country]. Citizens' efforts would be useless. The extension will be adapted to circumstances ... We call on the political forces [in the Congress of Deputies] to support the extension until June 7," Montero said during a press conference.

Last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the government intended to extend the high alert regime until the end of June. However, right-leaning People's Party and Vox party said they would vote against such prolongation in the Congress of Deputies.

As a result, the socialist government had to make an agreement with the centrist Citizens party, which agreed to support the regime extension for only 15 days, in exchange for a number of concessions by the government, including extending tax payment deferrals for additional month.

This will be the fifth extension of the high alert regime, which was introduced by the government for the first time on March 14. Each extension requires the consent of the Congress of Deputies. The last time the regime was extended until May 24.

Spain has recorded less than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities per day over past three days. The total number of deaths in the country now amounts to 27,778, while the overall number of COVID-19 cases is at 232,037.