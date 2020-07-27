UrduPoint.com
Spanish Gov't Claims COVID-19 Situation Under Control As UK Reorders Entry Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The coronavirus dynamic in Spain is under the government's control, with the new outbreaks being detected in a timely manner, the ministries of health and foreign affairs said in a joint statement on Sunday, following London's decision to reinstate a mandatory two-week quarantine for Spanish arrivals.

On Saturday, the UK government excluded Spain from the list of countries whose citizens can enter the United Kingdom without self-isolating for 14 days upon arrival.

As stated by the Spanish ministries, "Spain is going through a controlled scenario" and the new outbreaks are being "detected at an early stage and taken under control in line with the early response plan" by the government.

The ministries also said that more than half of all new cases were symptomless.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya is in touch with the UK authorities with regard to the reinstated quarantine requirement, according to the statement.

As of Sunday, Spanish authorities have confirmed over 272,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 28,400 fatalities.

In the United Kingdom, the cumulative toll includes 299,426 cases, with the latest disclosed number of deaths counting over 45,000, as of July 16.

