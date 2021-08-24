UrduPoint.com

Spanish Gov't Declares 13 Autonomous Communities As Disaster Zones Due To Wildfires

Spanish Gov't Declares 13 Autonomous Communities as Disaster Zones Due to Wildfires

The Spanish government declared on Tuesday disaster zones in thirteen autonomous communities hit by wildfires, pledging to provide the damaged regions with support

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Spanish government declared on Tuesday disaster zones in thirteen autonomous communities hit by wildfires, pledging to provide the damaged regions with support.

"Overall, thirteen autonomous communities will receive support as a result of fires that occurred," Territorial Policy Minister Isabel Rodriguez said after a cabinet meeting.

The support will be available to both businesses and individuals to cover the damage inflicted on infrastructure, industry, farms and other property, the minister said.

The recognition of a region as a disaster zone in Spain provides it with an opportunity to apply for state loans and tax exemptions.

Although Spain suffers from massive fires every summer, this year their number doubled in comparison with 2020. Since the beginning of this year, the country has registered fifteen large fires. The disaster mostly damaged the western Avila province, where 22,000 hectares (55,000 acres) of land have been burnt out.

