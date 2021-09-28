(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday

The state funding was made possible by the Spanish Council of Ministers' decision to declare La Palma a disaster zone earlier on Tuesday.

"We are talking about direct state aid through the autonomous community of the Canary Islands in the amount of 10.5 million euros for purchasing or renting homes for those who need it, as well as for purchasing basic necessities," Rodriguez told a briefing following the council meeting.

She said Madrid's relief package will consist of two parts � 5.5 million euros will go toward the purchase of 107 residential premises, and the remaining 5 million euros will be spent on providing the affected families with basic necessities.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma began erupting on September 19. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.