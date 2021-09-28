UrduPoint.com

Spanish Gov't Earmarks $12.2Mln To Assist La Palma Islanders Affected By Volcano Eruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:17 PM

Spanish Gov't Earmarks $12.2Mln to Assist La Palma Islanders Affected by Volcano Eruption

The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million Euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

The state funding was made possible by the Spanish Council of Ministers' decision to declare La Palma a disaster zone earlier on Tuesday.

"We are talking about direct state aid through the autonomous community of the Canary Islands in the amount of 10.5 million euros for purchasing or renting homes for those who need it, as well as for purchasing basic necessities," Rodriguez told a briefing following the council meeting.

She said Madrid's relief package will consist of two parts � 5.5 million euros will go toward the purchase of 107 residential premises, and the remaining 5 million euros will be spent on providing the affected families with basic necessities.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma began erupting on September 19. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.

Related Topics

Road La Palma Madrid September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

1 hour ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

1 hour ago
 Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coas ..

Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coast

19 seconds ago
 Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Se ..

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

20 seconds ago
 PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahba ..

PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahbaz Gill

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.