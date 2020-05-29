UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Gov't Passes Law On Guaranteed Minimum Income For Vulnerable Families - Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Spanish Gov't Passes Law on Guaranteed Minimum Income for Vulnerable Families - Minister

The Spanish government on Friday passed a law on a minimum vital income for the most vulnerable groups of the population, the country's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero said at a press conference

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Spanish government on Friday passed a law on a minimum vital income for the most vulnerable groups of the population, the country's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero said at a press conference.

"The Council of Ministers adopted the law on a minimum vital income, a giant step in the fight against inequality in our country. Adopting this law was the government's obligation to reduce poverty, especially among children. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic led to the fact that the deadlines [to pass the law] were sped up," Montero told reporters following a cabinet meeting.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in turn, said that as many as 850,000 most vulnerable families would benefit from this "historic measure."

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias explained further at the press conference that a beneficiary with no income at all, living alone, would be entitled to receive a minimum of 462 Euros ($514) a month.

An additional 139 euros will be allocated for each family member, with a maximum of 1,015 euros per household. Single parents can count on an extra 100 euros.

Additionally, if the beneficiary's personal income is less than the guaranteed state payment, the government is then obliged to pay the difference, but not more. This system, according to Iglesias, will ensure that people, despite receiving benefits, will be interested in finding a job.

Regional authorities may provide additional funds to households living below the poverty line.

Claimants must be 23 to 65 years old and have lived in Spain for at least a year to be eligible to apply for the government benefits starting on June 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences have led to even greater poverty in Spain. From March-April alone, 600,000 Spaniards lost their jobs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job Montero Spain May June Family All From Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

26 minutes ago

Ukrainian, Turkish Aircraft Escort US Strategic Bo ..

4 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage Has Issues, Russian Experts Wil ..

4 minutes ago

Venezuela's official virus data is 'absurd': HRW a ..

4 minutes ago

Polish football fans allowed at matches from June ..

4 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Child ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.