(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Spanish government on Friday passed a law on a minimum vital income for the most vulnerable groups of the population, the country's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero said at a press conference.

"The Council of Ministers adopted the law on a minimum vital income, a giant step in the fight against inequality in our country. Adopting this law was the government's obligation to reduce poverty, especially among children. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic led to the fact that the deadlines [to pass the law] were sped up," Montero told reporters following a cabinet meeting.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in turn, said that as many as 850,000 most vulnerable families would benefit from this "historic measure."

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias explained further at the press conference that a beneficiary with no income at all, living alone, would be entitled to receive a minimum of 462 Euros ($514) a month.

An additional 139 euros will be allocated for each family member, with a maximum of 1,015 euros per household. Single parents can count on an extra 100 euros.

Additionally, if the beneficiary's personal income is less than the guaranteed state payment, the government is then obliged to pay the difference, but not more. This system, according to Iglesias, will ensure that people, despite receiving benefits, will be interested in finding a job.

Regional authorities may provide additional funds to households living below the poverty line.

Claimants must be 23 to 65 years old and have lived in Spain for at least a year to be eligible to apply for the government benefits starting on June 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences have led to even greater poverty in Spain. From March-April alone, 600,000 Spaniards lost their jobs.