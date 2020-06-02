(@FahadShabbir)

The Spanish government on Tuesday has announced that it will provide a financial support package worth almost $3 billion to the tourism sector as the country seeks to further ease lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19

According to a government statement, the decision to provide the aid package is linked to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's decision to ask for a final 15-day extension to the country's state of emergency, which was first put into force in March. The proposals will see the tourism sector receive loans and investment from the government.

"By June 15, the government will adopt a plan to help tourism and other related businesses, such as the restaurant industry, the hospitality sector, and events. The plan will include measures to support tourism and will include 2.

5 billion Euros [$2.79 billion] in loans to ensure liquidity and 151 million euros [$168 million] of investment," the government said.

Spain's tourism sector previously accounted for 12.5 percent of the country's GDP and provided almost 13 percent of all jobs. At present, foreign tourists cannot visit Spain, and the Spanish Statistical Office on Monday announced that the country had received no foreign tourists, or any income from tourism, in April amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has vowed to reopen the country to foreign tourists by July. The European Union has previously announced a financial aid package worth 8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) to help small- and medium-sized businesses across the bloc, including many in the tourism sector, that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.