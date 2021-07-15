UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Gov't Says Lockdown Saved Many Lives After Court Rules Measure Unconstitutional

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Spanish Gov't Says Lockdown Saved Many Lives After Court Rules Measure Unconstitutional

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Spanish government said that the strict stay-at-home lockdown imposed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year has saved many lives after the top court ruled the measure unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the quarantine measures introduced by the government under the COVID-19 state of emergency violated Spain's main law. According to the judges, the right to movement could only be restricted, but not completely banned.

"The government would like to note that it respects, but does not agree with the [court's] decision on the VOX party's lawsuit, since the lockdown has saved hundreds of thousands of lives," Justice Minister Pilar Llop said.

The government would thoroughly analyze the verdict, as it believes that the COVID-19 measures were imposed in line with constitutional norms, she added.

"Spain, like many other neighboring countries, was going through a period of the worst epidemiological crisis in recent history, and the government, in the face of an epidemic, decided to adopt a decree on the state of emergency," the minister noted.

Spain introduced the high alert regime on March 14, 2020, which lasted until June 21 of that year.

Related Topics

Alert Pilar Spain March June 2020 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

41 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

56 minutes ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

3 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

2 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.