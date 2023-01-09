UrduPoint.com

Spanish Gov't To Approve Country's Participation In 4 EU Hydrogen Projects - Sanchez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Spanish Gov't to Approve Country's Participation in 4 EU Hydrogen Projects - Sanchez

Spain's cabinet will approve on Tuesday a royal decree that will regulate the country's participation in the first four green hydrogen projects of the European Union, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Spain's cabinet will approve on Tuesday a royal decree that will regulate the country's participation in the first four green hydrogen projects of the European Union, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Just tomorrow, in line with the objectives of the climate and environmental transition, the Council of Ministers will approve a royal decree that will regulate participation in the first four out of 11 renewable green hydrogen projects approved by the European Union... In other words, out of 11 projects, four will be led by our country," Sanchez said during the VII Conference of Ambassadors.

The projects will include subsidies worth 74 million Euros ($79.3 million) from European funds.

Sanchez also announced that on Tuesday the Spanish Council of Ministers will discuss the reform of the electricity market, which he plans to send to Brussels in the future.

Sanchez noted that Spain accounted for 20% of all global green hydrogen projects.

In December, Sanchez said that the new H2MED cross-border hydrogen pipeline through Portugal, Spain, and France, due to be completed by 2030, would account for 10% of all EU hydrogen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity France European Union Brussels Spain Portugal December Market All From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstr ..

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstruction of Flood-Hit Pakistan - ..

5 minutes ago
 French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zid ..

French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , USAID Deputy Administrator ..

5 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible Afte ..

Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible After Family Rift

5 minutes ago
 PA acting speaker nominates members for Sir Cowasj ..

PA acting speaker nominates members for Sir Cowasjee Institute

1 minute ago
 Harry's racism 'olive branch' dismissed in UK as b ..

Harry's racism 'olive branch' dismissed in UK as book comes out

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.