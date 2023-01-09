(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Spain's cabinet will approve on Tuesday a royal decree that will regulate the country's participation in the first four green hydrogen projects of the European Union, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Just tomorrow, in line with the objectives of the climate and environmental transition, the Council of Ministers will approve a royal decree that will regulate participation in the first four out of 11 renewable green hydrogen projects approved by the European Union... In other words, out of 11 projects, four will be led by our country," Sanchez said during the VII Conference of Ambassadors.

The projects will include subsidies worth 74 million Euros ($79.3 million) from European funds.

Sanchez also announced that on Tuesday the Spanish Council of Ministers will discuss the reform of the electricity market, which he plans to send to Brussels in the future.

Sanchez noted that Spain accounted for 20% of all global green hydrogen projects.

In December, Sanchez said that the new H2MED cross-border hydrogen pipeline through Portugal, Spain, and France, due to be completed by 2030, would account for 10% of all EU hydrogen.