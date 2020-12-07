Spanish Head of CIAT Kidnapped in Colombia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Spanish citizen Jesus Quintana Garcia, head of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), has been kidnapped in the southwest of Colombia, the local RCN radio station reported.

According to Colombian Police General Oscar Atenhortua, the Spanish agronomist was kidnapped on Sunday in the region of Cauca on his way to Huila. He caught the attention of a criminal group who would probably make "economic demands."

Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo explained that Garcia is an official who has diplomatic status in Colombia and demanded the group of kidnappers who are still unidentified to release Garcia as soon as possible.

Colombian Palmira Mayor Oscar Escobar condemned on Twitter the kidnapping of Spanish citizens and asked the authorities to act promptly to release Garcia.

"I reject this act which affects not only the CIAT, but also the entire agricultural research institution that from Palmira and the southwest of Colombia contributes to the innovation in rural areas," Escobar said.

The International Center for Tropical Agriculture is a research organization dedicated to the promotion of agricultural productivity and the use of natural resources in developing countries. It is based in Palmira, a region of Valle del Cauca in southwestern Colombia.