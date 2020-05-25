Spanish Health Experts Say COVID-19 Unlikely to Spread via Air Conditioning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (SESPAS) and the Spanish Society of Environmental Health (SESA) on Monday said that the risk of COVID-19 spreading through air conditioning was extremely low.

Their reaction was prompted by speculations on social networks that air conditioning systems in public places could facilitate the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

"With the probability of the virus entering an air conditioning or air extraction system and spreading through ducts being very low, it is necessary to ensure sufficient [air] circulation," the SESPAS and SESA said in a joint statement.

They also dismissed claims that the virus could reproduce in air conditioning systems, saying it could only do so by invading human cells.

Spain has confirmed a total of 235,772 cases, with the death toll at 28,752.