UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Health Experts Say COVID-19 Unlikely To Spread Via Air Conditioning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Spanish Health Experts Say COVID-19 Unlikely to Spread via Air Conditioning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (SESPAS) and the Spanish Society of Environmental Health (SESA) on Monday said that the risk of COVID-19 spreading through air conditioning was extremely low.

Their reaction was prompted by speculations on social networks that air conditioning systems in public places could facilitate the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

"With the probability of the virus entering an air conditioning or air extraction system and spreading through ducts being very low, it is necessary to ensure sufficient [air] circulation," the SESPAS and SESA said in a joint statement.

They also dismissed claims that the virus could reproduce in air conditioning systems, saying it could only do so by invading human cells.

Spain has confirmed a total of 235,772 cases, with the death toll at 28,752.

Related Topics

Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

23 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

24 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.