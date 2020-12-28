UrduPoint.com
Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic In Spain To Be Over In Late Summer 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:08 PM

Spain may overcome the coronavirus pandemic at the end of summer 2021, once about 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Spain may overcome the coronavirus pandemic at the end of summer 2021, once about 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

"The beginning of the vaccination is the beginning of the end [of the pandemic].

And the end is when we manage to immunize 70 percent [of the population], this may happen at the end of summer," Illa said in an interview with the Cadena Ser radio station.

On December 27, Spain started the vaccination process by receiving the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

According to Illa, the second lot will arrive in the country on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a Pfizer "logistics issue." For the next 12 weeks, Spain plans to receive 4.5 million doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered 1.8 million positive COVID-19 cases, and the death toll amounts to 49,824 people.

