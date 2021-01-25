UrduPoint.com
Spanish Health Minister To Resign To Participate In Catalan Electoral Campaign - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:26 PM

Spanish Health Minister to Resign to Participate in Catalan Electoral Campaign - Gov't

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will resign on Tuesday so that he can take part in the parliamentary elections in Catalonia, the Spanish government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will resign on Tuesday so that he can take part in the parliamentary elections in Catalonia, the Spanish government said on Monday.

"Today Health Minister Salvador Illa begins his last 24 hours as head of the ministry. Tomorrow, on Tuesday, he will take part in the Council of Ministers for the last time and it will be announced who will replace him in the health ministry," the government said.

The inauguration ceremony of the new health minister will take place on Wednesday in the presence of Spanish King Felipe VI in the Zarzuela Palace, the monarch's residence.

The Illa's successor has not been officially revealed yet. However, local media speculate that current Territorial Policy Minister Carolina Darias can assume his post.

Illa will participate as the candidate for the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) whose electoral campaign will officially start on Thursday.

The parliamentary elections are due to take place on February 14. Earlier in mid-January, the regional authorities called for the postponement of the vote until May 30 over the tense COVID-19 situation in the region.

