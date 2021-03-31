UrduPoint.com
Spanish Health Ministry Lifts Age Restrictions For AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 AM

Spanish Health Ministry Lifts Age Restrictions for AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Spanish Health Ministry is lifting the age restrictions for the coronavirus vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, Cadena Ser radio reported.

Earlier reports said the country had raised the age limit for the medicine from 55 to 65 years.

The Jannsen vaccine, which includes only one shot, will be administered to residents of the country over 66 years old. It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), after vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

