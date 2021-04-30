Spanish Intelligence Thinks Europeans Died in Burkina Faso at Hands of Jihadists - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Spanish intelligence has concluded that two of its citizens and one Irish national died in Burkina Faso at the hands of jihadists, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing defense ministry sources.

On Monday, gunmen attacked an anti-poacher patrol in the eastern province of Kompienga, killing three foreigners: two Spanish journalists who were filming a documentary, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, and Irish conservationist Rory Young. The body of a local soldier was also found.

The intelligence services ruled out the possibility that the foreigners were killed by smugglers or poachers, the Spanish newspaper stated.

According to the preliminary investigation results, the weapons used by the attackers indicate that one of the jihadist groups active in the Sahel region was involved in the assault.

The Nusrat al-Islam group, linked to the Al-Qaeda terror organization (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. On Friday, the bodies of those killed in Burkina Faso were transported to Madrid aboard a Spanish air force plane.