Spanish Intelligence Tracked Terrorists Days Ahead of 2017 Barcelona Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Spanish National Intelligence Center was tracking the movements of some of the terrorists who perpetrated the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017 several days before they took place, a report published by the Publico newspaper revealed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Spanish National Intelligence Center was tracking the movements of some of the terrorists who perpetrated the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017 several days before they took place, a report published by the Publico newspaper revealed on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, which cites a classified report, the agency tapped the terrorists' phones and knew about their trip to Paris on August 11 and 12, which was just five days before the attack.

Among those tapped was Younes Abouyaaquob, the man who rammed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona.

The intelligence center reportedly knew the content of Abouyaaquob's conversations and the details about his movements.

On August 17 and 18, violent ramming attacks took place in cities of Barcelona and Cambrils, both located in Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia. A total of 16 people were killed and over 130 injured in the tragic incidents, which were treated by the authorities as acts of terrorism. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) claimed the responsibility for the Barcelona attack.