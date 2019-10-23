UrduPoint.com
Spanish Interior Chief Says Calm Returned To Catalonia After Week Of Separatist Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:20 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Spain's acting interior minister said in parliament on Tuesday that the situation in restive Catalonia was back under control, after thousands protested against convictions for separatists.

"The situation in Barcelona is calm," Fernando Grande-Marlaska said, adding that his ministry would guarantee "public order and normal coexistence" in Catalonia.

Violence gripped the main Catalan city last week after the top Spanish court gave lengthy jail time to nine former Catalan leaders for their role in organizing an independence referendum two years ago.

Peaceful protests resumed on Sunday. Demonstrators returned to Spain Square in Barcelona on Tuesday to throw soap bars into the fountain as a way of showing that Catalan justice needed a clean-up.

