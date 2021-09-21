(@FahadShabbir)

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for three days, is functioning normally, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

All the scheduled flights have been operated so far, and as many as 48 flights were planned for Tuesday, the Spanish airports operator AENA said. Most flights are between the Canary Islands, but there is also air traffic to the Iberian Peninsula and other destinations, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg.

Arriving passengers must submit their documents and electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative results of PCR tests. These measures have been in effect on the Canary Islands for several months and are applicable to all the incomers irrespective of nationality.

On Sunday, a volcano began erupting on one of the Canary Islands, and prior to this, an amber warning for the areas around the dormant volcano was been issued. Earlier this week, several earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.