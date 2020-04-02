UrduPoint.com
Spanish Jobless Claims Jump By Over 300,000 In March: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:41 PM

Spanish jobless claims jump by over 300,000 in March: govt

Spain registered a leap of 302,265 jobless claims in March due to the "extraordinary impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the labour ministry said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Spain registered a leap of 302,265 jobless claims in March due to the "extraordinary impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the labour ministry said Thursday.

It is reportedly the biggest monthly increase on jobless claims on record in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, which has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 14 to try to curb the spread of the virus.

