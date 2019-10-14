UrduPoint.com
Spanish Judge Issues International, European Arrest Warrant For Puigdemont

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena on Monday issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena on Monday issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

"A judge of the Second [criminal] chamber of Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, has issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont over charges related to sedition and embezzlement of state funds, having agreed that he [Puigdemont] should be searched for and detained," the court's statement read.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled on cases of 12 politicians who were in some way involved in organizing a 2017 Catalan independence referendum that Madrid called illegal. Nine of them were sentenced to 9-13 years in prison over sedition, while other three to fines over disobedience.

Puigdemont currently lives in Belgium after he left Spain in late 2017.

