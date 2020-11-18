UrduPoint.com
Spanish Justice Minister Delgado Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

Spanish Justice Minister Delgado Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado has fallen ill with COVID-19, the media reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the prosecutor's office

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado has fallen ill with COVID-19, the media reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the prosecutor's office.

Delgado showed mild signs of illness in the morning, after which she went to a medical center, where she tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the Spanish Europa Press news agency.

She is currently at home.

To date, Spain has confirmed 1,458,591 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 40,769, according to the World Health Organization.

