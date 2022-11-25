Spanish King Meets With Qatari Emir in Doha, Discusses Economic Cooperation

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Spanish King Felipe VI on Thursday met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and representatives of Spanish companies in Qatar, the Royal Household of Spain said.

"His Royal Highness King met today in Doha with representatives of Spanish companies working in Qatar... After meeting with businessmen, His Royal Highness King met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," the message read.

According to the royal household, the king wanted to be informed about trade relations between the two countries and received around 30 representatives of big Spanish companies.

Spain and Qatar have stepped up their efforts to strengthen bilateral partnership after the official visit of Al Thani to Madrid in May. During the visit, he said that Qatar would invest around 4.7 billion Euros ($4.9 billion) in the Spanish economy, with both countries agreeing to reach the strategic level of their cooperation.