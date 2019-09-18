Spanish King Says Will Not Propose Candidate for Premiership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Spanish King Felipe VI will not propose a candidate for the post of prime minister for parliamentary approval, the palace said Tuesday.

The king held consultations on Monday and Tuesday with the heads of parliamentary factions, including Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party that won the April 28 election.

"His Majesty the King, upon receiving information that was provided to him by representatives from political factions in the parliament who participated in the consultations, decided that there is no candidate who has the necessary support to ensure that the Congress of Deputies gives him the confidence vote," the palace said in a statement.

The royal decision means that the country is likely to hold snap elections in November.