UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish King Says Will Not Propose Candidate For Premiership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Spanish King Says Will Not Propose Candidate for Premiership

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Spanish King Felipe VI will not propose a candidate for the post of prime minister for parliamentary approval, the palace said Tuesday.

The king held consultations on Monday and Tuesday with the heads of parliamentary factions, including Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party that won the April 28 election.

"His Majesty the King, upon receiving information that was provided to him by representatives from political factions in the parliament who participated in the consultations, decided that there is no candidate who has the necessary support to ensure that the Congress of Deputies gives him the  confidence vote," the palace said in a statement.

The royal decision means that the country is likely to hold snap elections in November.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote April November Congress Post From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

13 minutes ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

19 minutes ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

44 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

44 minutes ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

19 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.