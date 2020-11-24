UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish King Self-Isolates After Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Spanish King Self-Isolates After Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) King Felipe VI of Spain will be isolated for 10 days after being in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, the Spanish TVE broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, Felipe VI came in contact with the infected person on Sunday. The head of state will observe a 10-day preventative quarantine as prescribed by the Spanish Health Ministry.

All planned events with the king's participation have been suspended.

Queen Letizia as well as princesses Leonor and Sofia will carry on with their royal duties normally.

In September, the king's eldest daughter, Crown Princess Leonor, self-isolated for 15 days after one of her classmates had tested positive for the COVID-19. The princess later tested negative.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.5 million positive cases, including more than 43,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Sofia Spain September Sunday Media All Million

Recent Stories

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

16 minutes ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

3 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

3 hours ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.