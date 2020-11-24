Spanish King Self-Isolates After Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) King Felipe VI of Spain will be isolated for 10 days after being in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, the Spanish TVE broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, Felipe VI came in contact with the infected person on Sunday. The head of state will observe a 10-day preventative quarantine as prescribed by the Spanish Health Ministry.

All planned events with the king's participation have been suspended.

Queen Letizia as well as princesses Leonor and Sofia will carry on with their royal duties normally.

In September, the king's eldest daughter, Crown Princess Leonor, self-isolated for 15 days after one of her classmates had tested positive for the COVID-19. The princess later tested negative.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.5 million positive cases, including more than 43,000 deaths.