UrduPoint.com

Spanish King Visits Evacuees On La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Spanish King Visits Evacuees on La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption

EL FUERTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) King of Spain Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived on the Canary island of La Palma, where the volcanic eruption continues, Sputnik correspondent reports.

The king and his wife, as well as the prime minister, who had just returned from New York, and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska headed for the military headquarters and barracks in El Fuerte, where some of the evacuees are being hosted.

Forty of the initially 400 evacuated to El Fuerte remain there, a representative of the Red Cross told Sputnik. These are mostly individuals with disabilities who were taken out even before the eruption began, but there are also those who suffered as a result of the natural disaster.

Most of the 6,000 islanders who found themselves directly in the area of the catastrophe were sheltered by relatives and friends. They are also being accommodated in hotels, houses and apartments that had previously been rented to tourists.

On Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Wife El Fuerte La Palma New York Spain Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.