UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish King's Brother-in-Law To Serve Sentence At Social Integration Center - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:11 PM

Spanish King's Brother-in-Law to Serve Sentence at Social Integration Center - Reports

Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of Spain's Princess Infanta Cristina and brother-in-law of King Felipe VI, will serve the rest of his corruption sentence at a center for social integration, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of Spain's Princess Infanta Cristina and brother-in-law of King Felipe VI, will serve the rest of his corruption sentence at a center for social integration, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Spanish EFE news agency, the country's penitentiary authority made the decision after reviewing the request from the Brieva prison where Urdangarin has been staying since 2018.

The elDiario.es news website said that Urdangarin's center is located in the city of Alcala de Henares, near Madrid.

Urdangarin will be helping at a center for handicapped people from Monday to Friday and spend one weekend a month at home.

In 2018, the king's brother-in-law was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for embezzlement, fraud and tax evasion and influence peddling when chairing the Noos Institute, non-profit organization.

Related Topics

Corruption Madrid Spain 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

National Assembly speaker for enhancing Parliament ..

12 seconds ago

C. Africa opposition coalition demands elections b ..

13 seconds ago

Pb govt takes steps to ensure child protection: Au ..

15 seconds ago

UNICEF Warns Over 10Mln Children in 7 Countries Ma ..

5 minutes ago

US Senator to Join House Republicans in Objecting ..

5 minutes ago

AIGP orders strict action against violators on new ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.