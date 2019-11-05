(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Thousands of Catalans gathered outside the Congress Palace in central Barcelona on Monday where the Spanish royal family is attending an awards ceremony, media said.

Separatists have been trying to block entries and stop guests from going to the presentation of Princess of Girona Awards, bestowed by Crown Princess Leonor, according to 24 Horas.

Kind Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are attending as well as Infanta Sofia, who is second to the throne. High-ranking Spanish officials are present, but Catalan leaders have been conspicuously absent.

People in the streets have been chanting "we have no king," "a guillotine for the satrap" and burning portraits of the royals. Organizers had asked protesters to bang pans and blow whistles.

Catalonia, a well-off Spanish region, has been on edge after the top court in Madrid gave lengthy jail terms to nine former Catalan leaders last month for their role in holding an independence referendum two years ago.