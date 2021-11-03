Spanish La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption

The Spanish island of La Palma experienced an intense 5.0 magnitude earthquake, the strongest one since the beginning of the seismic activity in September, Spanish National Geographic Institute reported on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Spanish island of La Palma experienced an intense 5.0 magnitude earthquake, the strongest one since the beginning of the seismic activity in September, Spanish National Geographic Institute reported on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:27 GMT. The epicenter was located southwest of the Villa de Mazo town at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles). The quake was felt throughout La Palma and in some towns on the islands of La Gomera and Tenerife.

The quake was preceded by another one of 4.8 magnitude several seconds before.

In this regard, the islanders perceived the earthquake as more prolonged, since the effects of the two strikes were mixed, the institute reported.

The quake comes as part of a series of tremors that have shaken the island in recent weeks.

The La Palma volcano, Cumbre Vieja, began erupting for ten consecutive days on September 19. On the night of September 29, the lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge, having covered an area of almost 900 hectares. As a result of the eruption, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, and 7,000 residents were evacuated.