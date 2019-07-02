UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Lawmakers To Vote To Confirm Sanchez As Prime Minister In Late July - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:38 PM

Spanish Lawmakers to Vote to Confirm Sanchez as Prime Minister in Late July - Official

Spanish lawmakers will decide whether confirm acting head of government Pedro Sanchez to the post of prime minister on July 22 and vote the following day, Meritxell Batet, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Spanish lawmakers will decide whether confirm acting head of government Pedro Sanchez to the post of prime minister on July 22 and vote the following day, Meritxell Batet, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament, said on Tuesday.

"The first vote will take place on July 23 and, if the candidate does not get an absolute majority, the second vote will be held on Thursday, July 25. I have delivered this decision to the parliamentary groups," she tweeted.

She also wrote the lower house would start the investiture session one day before the first vote, during which Sanchez would lobby support for his new government.

In order for Sanchez's candidacy to be approved in the first round, he needs to win at least 176 out of 350 votes.

On April 28, Spain held its third election in four years. The Socialist Party led by Sanchez won the election but without securing a majority, getting 123 seats in the lower house. The right-wing People's Party finished second with 66 seats, followed by the centrist Citizens-Party of the Citizenry with 57 seats. Euroskeptic right-wing VOX party gained 24 seats.

The Citizens Party and VOX have stated that they will not support Sanchez's candidacy.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Spain Chamber April July Post Government

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

13 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

19 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

29 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 30 da ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court maintains stay order on Musht ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.