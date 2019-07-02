Spanish Lawmakers to Vote to Confirm Sanchez as Prime Minister in Late July - Official

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Spanish lawmakers will decide whether confirm acting head of government Pedro Sanchez to the post of prime minister on July 22 and vote the following day, Meritxell Batet, the speaker of the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament , said on Tuesday.

"The first vote will take place on July 23 and, if the candidate does not get an absolute majority, the second vote will be held on Thursday, July 25. I have delivered this decision to the parliamentary groups," she tweeted.

She also wrote the lower house would start the investiture session one day before the first vote, during which Sanchez would lobby support for his new government.

In order for Sanchez's candidacy to be approved in the first round, he needs to win at least 176 out of 350 votes.

On April 28, Spain held its third election in four years. The Socialist Party led by Sanchez won the election but without securing a majority, getting 123 seats in the lower house. The right-wing People's Party finished second with 66 seats, followed by the centrist Citizens-Party of the Citizenry with 57 seats. Euroskeptic right-wing VOX party gained 24 seats.

The Citizens Party and VOX have stated that they will not support Sanchez's candidacy.