Spanish Left Urges EU To Prepare 'Avenues Of Dialogue' For Ukraine, Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The Spanish left-wing Podemos party insists that diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are only a matter of time and depend on "how much death and destruction" Brussels is willing to accept, Euractiv reported Thursday, citing a source from Podemos

Podemos, from the coalition government, was irritated this week by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's comment to a Spanish radio station, in which he called the left naive for suggesting that an end to arms supplies to Ukraine would spur peace talks.

"If he believes that de-escalating and seeking avenues of dialogue to build peace is naive, that's up to him," the source was quoted as saying.

When asked whether there could be dialogue without military force, the Podemos source reportedly said that, "you don't enter into a sincere dialogue overnight, that's why we are asking for the conditions to be created that will allow dialogue for the future."

One of the conditions is ensuring a ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the loss of life and destruction and mark a turning point in the conflict, which will go into its second year later this week.

"Peace will come sooner or later," the source was quoted as saying further, adding "The question is how much death and destruction Borrell and the EU are willing to accept between now and then."

