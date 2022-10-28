Spanish Left-Wing Coalition Opposes Construction of Pipeline to France - Official

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Spanish coalition of left-wing political forces Unidas Podemos opposes the construction of the BarMar offshore gas pipeline between Barcelona and the French city of Marseilles, Juantxo Lopez de Uralde, spokesman for the environmental transition of the coalition, said on Thursday.

"Projects like MidCat, now transformed into BarMar, are a new step forward in dependence on gas. And building a pipeline that will take ten years to build and pay for half a century is very far from the idea of an energy transition that we are defending," de Uralde was quoted saying by the Europa Press news agency.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that France, Spain and Portugal had agreed to create a green corridor to replace the MidCat pipeline. It would transport gas and hydrogen from Barcelona to Marseilles, opening access for Iberian Peninsula countries to the EU energy market.

The refusal of Unidas Podemos, one of the two forces of the coalition government, to support the project may bar the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party from moving forward with the construction of the new pipeline.

