Spanish Lower House Rejects No Confidence Motion In Gov't Of Prime Minister Sanchez

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Spain's Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the country's parliament, on Wednesday rejected the second proposal of the far-right Vox party for a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

"Plenary session of the Congress, with 53 votes in favor, 201 against and 91 abstentions, rejects the proposal for a vote of no confidence in Sanchez's government, signed by VOX lawmakers, with Ramon Tamames as a candidate for head of the government," the lower house said on Twitter.

Vox, which is represented by 52 lawmakers in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, needed the support of at least 176 members of the lower house in order to pass the vote of no confidence.

At the end of February, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said that the party had filed a vote of no confidence in Sanchez and called on lawmakers to discuss the issue as soon as possible so that the parliament can be dissolved by April 4 and reshuffled at the general election, scheduled for May 28.

This is the sixth no-confidence motion in the Spanish parliament since the country's transition from dictatorship to democracy in the late 1970s. The only time the prime minister was removed in this way was almost five years ago when then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stepped down.

