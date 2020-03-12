Spanish Lower House Suspends Parliamentary Sessions for Two Weeks Over COVID-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Spanish parliament's lower house, the Congress of Deputies, suspends sessions for two weeks over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaker Meritxell Batet said on Thursday.

"It was decided, in accordance with the recommendations of health authorities, to suspend parliamentary sessions for two weeks. The Congress does not close, it continues its work to resolve any urgent issue," Batet said at a press conference.

With several bills pending consideration, the legislature will hold a plenary session on March 24, she added.

Lawmakers will vote remotely during the session, while only those wishing to make a statement will have to appear in person.

According to the latest official data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has surpassed 2,900, including 84 deaths.

Several politicians in Spain have already tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including Equality Minister Irene Montero and three lawmakers.

In connection with the outbreak, Spanish regions close educational facilities. Mass public events are canceled.