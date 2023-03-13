Spanish Lower House to Consider Motion of No Confidence in Sanchez Next Week - Speaker

Spain's Congress of Deputies will consider a proposal by the far-right Vox party for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 21 and 22, Speaker Meritxell Batet said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Spain's Congress of Deputies will consider a proposal by the far-right Vox party for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 21 and 22, Speaker Meritxell Batet said on Monday.

"Debate on the motion of no confidence will begin on Tuesday morning, March 21, and end on March 22, the day the final vote will take place," Batet told reporters.

At the end of February, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said that the party had filed a vote of no confidence in Sanchez and called on lawmakers to discuss the issue as soon as possible so that the parliament can be dissolved by April 4 and reshuffled at the general election, scheduled for May 28.

To pass the vote of no confidence, Vox, which is represented by 52 lawmakers in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, needs the support of at least 176 members of the lower house.

This is the sixth no-confidence motion in the Spanish parliament since the country's transition from dictatorship to democracy in the late 1970s. The only time the prime minister was removed in this way was almost five years ago when then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stepped down.