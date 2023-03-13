UrduPoint.com

Spanish Lower House To Consider Motion Of No Confidence In Sanchez Next Week - Speaker

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Spanish Lower House to Consider Motion of No Confidence in Sanchez Next Week - Speaker

Spain's Congress of Deputies will consider a proposal by the far-right Vox party for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 21 and 22, Speaker Meritxell Batet said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Spain's Congress of Deputies will consider a proposal by the far-right Vox party for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 21 and 22, Speaker Meritxell Batet said on Monday.

"Debate on the motion of no confidence will begin on Tuesday morning, March 21, and end on March 22, the day the final vote will take place," Batet told reporters.

At the end of February, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said that the party had filed a vote of no confidence in Sanchez and called on lawmakers to discuss the issue as soon as possible so that the parliament can be dissolved by April 4 and reshuffled at the general election, scheduled for May 28.

To pass the vote of no confidence, Vox, which is represented by 52 lawmakers in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, needs the support of at least 176 members of the lower house.

This is the sixth no-confidence motion in the Spanish parliament since the country's transition from dictatorship to democracy in the late 1970s. The only time the prime minister was removed in this way was almost five years ago when then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stepped down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Santiago Spain February March April May Congress Dictator From Election 2018

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

29 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

10 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.